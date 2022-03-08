Survey finds women feel unsafe in Exeter City Centre
- Published
More than 85% of women feel unsafe walking alone down a street at night in Exeter city centre, a survey has found
The survey, by the Safety of Women at Night (SWaN) project, asked 1,500 women their views.
Participants said they would feel safer if there was an increased police presence, more affordable transport at night and more CCTV and lighting.
The results will be used with Exeter University to develop a Safety of Women at Night Charter at the end of March.
More than 70% of respondents said they were more likely to feel unsafe in outside spaces, such as making their way home, while more than 42% said they were likely to feel unsafe moving between establishments.
A quarter of those polled also said they had been affected by a sexual offence while one third said they had been harassed in the last three years.
The survey comes as the father of a woman who was murdered after being followed through the city centre's streets said what happened to his daughter "must never ever happen again".
Lorraine Cox was walking home in Exeter when she was targeted by Azam Mangori, who steered her back to his flat before killing her.
Her father Tony Cox led a walk around Exeter on Sunday to campaign for better awareness of women's safety issues.
With government funding, the Community Safety Partnership (CSP) launched the Safety of Women at Night (SWaN) project, which has developed the survey.
Jeanie Lynch, deputy chair of the CSP, said women's safety "needs to be a priority for the whole community".
"We know from the women we work with that violence has increased during the pandemic and that as the city's streets return to normal that we need to do all that we can to improve safety.
"By hearing the views of women in the city directly via this survey, we will ensure that all future improvements are based on what women are telling us will make them feel safer," she said.
Other suggestions from women as part of the survey:
- "I think there needs to be a men's charter. Men and boys need to be educated about how their behaviour can affect other people. We need more education about consent, respect and consequences for breaking the law."
- "Better security at clubs, removing unsafe people. But not sending very drunk people out into the street by themselves after they've been kicked out. Ensuring they have a friend, way home or safe room to stay in."
- "Public awareness campaigns, and workshops for men, led by men aiming to change the culture and encourage bystander intervention."
- "Safe waiting areas if I felt vulnerable in a situation. Trusting that who I asked for help knew I needed help. Better training for staff to be more aware of situations when on a night out."
'Range of measures'
Superintendent Antony Hart, who is also chair of Exeter CSP, said Exeter is a place where women "have every right to feel safe".
"We are working with licensed premises and other organisations on a whole range of measures that I hope will help alleviate women's fears when they come out to enjoy this wonderful city.
"SWaN runs alongside the Safer Central Exeter project which is currently delivering significant improvements to CCTV and lighting which is one of the key issues highlighted by the survey," he said.
Supt Hart also said the project has already committed to seven different initiatives as part of the scheme, including training for staff in the night-time economy, safety advice for young women and the installation of signage under CCTV cameras with codes allowing callers direct access to the CCTV control room.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.