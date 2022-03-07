Coastguard helicopters stop landing at Derriford Hospital
Coastguard helicopters have stopped landing at a hospital helipad after an 87-year-old was blown over and died.
The "down draft" from the landing helicopter hit the woman on a path at Derriford Hospital in Plymouth on Friday, said police.
Another woman who was injured is being treated at the hospital.
The hospital said "larger aircraft such as the coastguard helicopter" were landing "elsewhere in Plymouth" and patients brought in by ambulance.
It also said "as a precaution" Car Park B, next to the helipad, had been closed.
The deceased Plymouth woman, who has not been formally named, was walking near the helipad when a helicopter was landing at about 11:20 GMT said Det Insp Andy Hodges of Devon and Cornwall Police.
While the helicopter was landing "the down draft caused one member of the public, an 87-year-old woman from the Plymouth area who was on a nearby footpath, to be blown over", he said.
The woman suffered a serious head injury and died at Derriford Hospital in Plymouth.
The other injured woman is in a stable condition in hospital said police who are working with the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB).
The hospital said it was "co-operating" with the AAIB and would be "providing all required information to them".
"Our thoughts are with all those affected by this incident," said a spokesperson.
A spokeswoman for the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said: "Our thoughts are with all those affected."
Derriford Hospital opened the helipad in 2015 to accommodate larger helicopters.
