Plymouth baby loss charity closes after nine years
- Published
A charity that helps couples deal with baby loss has announced its closure after nine years.
Little Things & Co was founded in Plymouth in 2013 by LeighAnne Wright, following her own experience of losing a child.
In a statement on social media, the founder said part of the decision to close was due to the "emotional toll" of "dealing with such sadness".
She said it had been an "honour and a privilege" to help people grieve.
The social media post said the charity's original aim was to "fill a need that was not at the time being catered for".
It said bereavement care had improved since Little Things & Co first began, with more charities now providing similar services.
Ms Wright said in the statement: "As I go through the next step of my grieving and healing I no longer feel best placed to help in the appropriate way.
"It is time to focus on the next chapter of my own journey and sadly that is not compatible with running the charity.
"Every message and every comment can be triggering and as I have always advocated for others I have to now protect my own heart, my own peace and be kind to myself."
The founder said she wanted to extend her "heartfelt thanks" to everyone who supported the charity.
Its support groups, Little Rainbows and Safe Haven, have also closed.
