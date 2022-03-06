Ukraine: Hundreds march across Tamar Bridge to show solidarity
Hundreds of people have marched across the main bridge between Devon and Cornwall in support of Ukraine following the Russian invasion.
Demonstrators gathered at the Tamar Bridge and walked from both sides for the "solidarity walk".
Campaigners chanted "no more war" and dressed in blue and yellow, the colours of the Ukrainian flag.
Organisers asked for donations to be given to the Red Cross Ukraine Crisis Appeal.
Two minutes of silence and a short prayer was said as demonstrators met in the middle of the bridge.
Organisers, Gloria Challen and Kaye Bonner, said the march was to "support freedom and democracy in the Ukraine".
Plymouth Mayor, Councillor Terri Beer, said: "I think the Ukrainian people need to know that we all care and we do all care.
"It is a dire situation over there and my heart goes out to all those people in Ukraine who are suffering so badly at the moment and are displaced."
In Cornwall, people gathered at Alexandra Square in the Saltash Memorial Peace Garden.
The Saltash Baptist Minister, Tim Parkman, led a short prayer in the centre of the bridge.
He said it was "lovely" seeing both sides of the Tamar joining together.
"It's about coming together to say we want peace and we want it now", he told the BBC.
