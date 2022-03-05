Derriford Hospital: Plymouth woman 'blown over by helicopter' before death
- Published
An 87-year-old woman who died during a helicopter landing was blown over while walking on a footpath, police said.
Devon and Cornwall Police said it was continuing to investigate the incident at Derriford Hospital on Friday.
The "down draft" from the landing helicopter caused the woman, from Plymouth, to be blown over, the force added.
Another woman, also in her 80s, suffered a broken pelvis and remains in hospital in a stable condition.
The HM Coastguard helicopter, which was landing at the helipad at the hospital at about 11:20 GMT, was carrying a casualty linked to a separate incident.
"Whilst the helicopter was in the process of landing on the helipad, the down draft caused one member of the public, an 87-year-old woman from the Plymouth area who was on near-by footpath, to be blown over", Det Insp Hodges said.
She suffered a serious head injury and died at Derriford Hospital in Plymouth.
The other injured woman was in the car park when it is believed the down draft also caused a car door to slam shut while she was getting out of the vehicle, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
"This is a tragic incident and our thoughts go out to all affected by what took place," Det Insp Hodges continued.
He said the force was now assisting with the investigation which is being led by the Air Accidents Investigation Branch.
A Department for Transport spokesperson said on Friday: "Our deepest sympathies go out to those affected by the incident at Derriford Hospital.
"It would be inappropriate to comment while the incident is investigated by Devon and Cornwall Police and the Air Accidents Investigation Branch."
A spokeswoman for the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said a HM Coastguard helicopter was flying a patient to Derriford Hospital and "as it landed, there was an incident which is now being investigated by the police and Air Accidents Investigation Branch".
"Our thoughts are with all those affected," she added.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.