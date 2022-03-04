Derriford Hospital: Woman dies in helicopter landing incident
- Published
A woman in her 80s has died after an incident involving a helicopter that was landing at a hospital.
Devon and Cornwall Police said two people were injured as a HM Coastguard helicopter was landing at Derriford Hospital's helipad in Plymouth earlier.
One person is being treated in hospital while the second person, a local woman in her 80s, has since died.
The Maritime and Coastguard Agency said the helicopter was flying a patient to hospital at the time of the incident.
The Air Accidents Investigation Branch said it was aware of the incident and had deployed a team to investigate.
An initial investigation is being conducted by Devon and Cornwall Police assisted by a number of partner agencies.
The force said it was "believed that two members of the public were injured as a HM Coastguard helicopter was landing at the helipad at Derriford".
Police said the family of the woman who died had been contacted.
A Department for Transport spokesperson said: "Our deepest sympathies go out to those affected by the incident at Derriford Hospital.
"It would be inappropriate to comment while the incident is investigated by Devon and Cornwall Police and the Air Accidents Investigation Branch."
A spokeswoman for the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said a HM Coastguard helicopter was flying a patient to Derriford Hospital and "as it landed, there was an incident which is now being investigated by the police and Air Accidents Investigation Branch".
"Our thoughts are with all those affected by today's incident," she added.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.