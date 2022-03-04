Tiverton Post Office shuts due to storm damage
- Published
Tiverton's Market Walk Post Office has been forced to close following "significant flooding".
Mid Devon District Council said the recent storms and subsequent rain caused a drain to collapse leading to the flooding.
Water entered the council owned premises via the toilet facilities and has in turn damaged the electrical systems, the council said.
A reopening date has not been specified.
Work is expected to begin on Monday before further remedial drain works on Friday.
The council said the Post Office would need to remain closed until an electrical survey had been carried out.
Andrew Jarrett, deputy chief executive, said: "Due to last week's significant storm events, damage has been caused to the underground drainage pipes at Market Walk shopping precinct in Tiverton which requires immediate remedial action.
"We apologise for any inconvenience caused."
Members of the public who need to access Post Office facilities can find their nearest branch online.
