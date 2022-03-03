Plymouth county lines drugs raids includes 46 arrests
- Published
Devon and Cornwall Police have arrested 46 people in a two-day crackdown targeting alleged drugs-related activities in Plymouth.
Named Operation Medusa, officers seized several weapons in the raids alongside the "whole range" of drugs.
Plymouth's police commander said he "hadn't seen anything like this" as nine people were charged.
The operation was carried out jointly with Merseyside Police across two days to disrupt county lines activities.
Among the weapons seized were imitation firearms, crossbows, knuckle dusters and knives.
"It's really concerning to see they're on the streets but a real relief we have taken those off," Ch Supt Matt Longman said.
"Experience tells me they are carried by people who are at times willing to use them and that makes me really worried, because there are a whole number of people who get drawn into that world, there's huge, huge risks concerned and that's why we've put this level of effort towards it."
Police said it was a targeted, intelligence-led operation involving multiple forces aimed at making the communities of Plymouth safe.
Officers added that the operation was "making an effort to make a dent into the supply networks and the county lines".
"This won't be the end of it," Ch Supt Longman added.
"This is how we intend to do business now, we will continue to do operations like this."
Eight men and one woman were charged with a range of offences, including possession of drugs, dangerous driving, driving whilst unfit and assault.
Thirty-seven people were arrested on suspicion of a range of offences including possession of drugs, being concerned in the supply of drugs, dangerous driving, money laundering and being in possession of offensive weapons.
Of those arrested, three people were issued with cautions, and others were released under investigation or police bail, pending further inquiries.
The Police and Crime Commissioner for Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, Alison Hernandez, said: "By utilising the specialist skills of the Project Medusa team, backed up by the local expertise of officers on the ground in Plymouth, we have shown just how much damage we can cause to organised crime networks operating in the South West."
She urged people to report suspected drug crimes confidentially by contacting CrimeStoppers.
Full list of all items seized over the two-day operation
•Imitation firearm
•Knuckleduster
•Zombie knife
•Butterfly knife
•Three offensive weapons (bladed knives)
•Baseball bat
•Crossbow
•500g cannabis (approx. value £5,000)
•80g heroin (approx. value £8,000)
•120g crack (approx. value £12,000)
•43g cocaine (approx. value £4,300)
•6g spice (approx. value £100)
•£9,500 cash seized
•Two Rolex watches
•11 vehicles
