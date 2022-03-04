Lipson Vale: Plymouth school turns donated bus into music classroom
- Published
A primary school has transformed an unwanted bus into a music room.
Lipson Vale Primary School in Plymouth acquired the vehicle for free from Plymouth City Bus when looking for an external classroom.
The seats were stripped out to make room for activities, and donated to a community space in Cornwall.
Parents of the children, Princess Yachts, Plymouth Argyle Community Trust and Plymouth Sparky worked together to create "The Lipson Bus."
It has storage cupboards, custom seating, electrics, lighting, a projector, a projector screen and a Bluetooth stereo.
Darren Moore, a teacher at Lipson Vale Primary School, had been looking for a way to create a new external classroom.
With no budget, he approached Plymouth City Bus to see if they would have a used bus to donate.
Mr Moore said "The Lipson Bus" became a community project, with parents taking the time to lay flooring or paint the walls, and local businesses chipping in with renovations.
Headteacher of the school, Peter Lewis-Cole said the children had been "ridiculously excited" to see their new classroom.
He said "having a home for music was really important" to the school, as the music teacher had been going to different rooms to teach each class, carrying equipment on a trolley.
"Space is always a premium in schools, especially primary schools.
"We were in desperate need of a permanent home where the children can come and be in a purposeful environment to teach music in, where instruments can be stored in a place that is fit for purpose," he said.
The bus will be used for music lessons, the school orchestra, and for every pupil to have access to it every week.
Dylan, a pupil at the school who plays the recorder and guitar and is part of the school's orchestra said: "They pulled it off really well, it's really cool because it actually looks like a classroom too."
