Exeter Cathedral holds prayer service for Ukraine
- Published
A vigil of prayer for peace in Ukraine has been held at Exeter Cathedral.
About 150 people attended the cathedral earlier as fighting continued in Ukraine following Russia's invasion on 24 February.
The hour-long vigil began outside the cathedral's main west front entrance before moving into the nave.
The Very Revd Jonathan Greener, Dean of Exeter, said the prayer vigil was to form part of a call for prayers across Europe.
He said: "[It was] part of a much bigger call to pray for peace in Ukraine, led by the Anglican Diocese of Europe."
Simon Friend, General Synod Representative for the Diocese of Exeter, added: "We all feel a sense of longing to know what we can do for all those who seek peace in Ukraine and Russia and around the world."
