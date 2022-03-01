Woman sentenced to 10 years for killing partner
- Published
Police have thanked the family of stabbing victim Nigel Johnston for their courage after his killer was jailed for 10 years.
Tanya Hoskin was cleared of murder but found guilty of manslaughter by a jury at Exeter Crown Court.
Mr Johnston, 54, died from a single 22cm (8in) stab wound to his chest.
It was inflicted by 52-year-old Hoskin in the kitchen of his home in Tennyson Way, Exmouth, on 27 December 2020.
After she was jailed, Mr Johnston's son Stephen issued a statement thanking the police for their work on the case.
He said: "I would like to thank the officers who worked tirelessly, going above and beyond what we expected from them to bring our father's killer to answer for her actions.
He added that the family felt "frustration and disappointment" regarding the verdict.
"It is possibly not the result people had expected or hoped for, but it is at least some form of closure."
Mr Johnston said his father was a kind man who was loved by family and friends.
"He may have not been perfect, but he was certainly a good man. We cannot change what happened that day."
Sad and tragic
After the case, Detective Sergeant Samantha Wenham, of Devon and Cornwall Police Major Crime Investigation Team, said: "I would like to thank the family and witnesses for their bravery in giving evidence.
"This has been a very sad and tragic case and I can only hope that the family will draw comfort with today's outcome."
Judge Mr Justice Linden also praised the work of the police and commended officers for the sympathetic way they handled Hoskin after her arrest, despite her being drunk and abusive and assaulting four of them.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.