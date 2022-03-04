Daffodils brightening up Sidmouth in tribute to millionaire
Yellow blooms are brightening up a Devon town thanks to the legacy of a man who left more than £2m to a community association.
Keith Owen, a Canadian investment banker, was diagnosed with terminal cancer in 2007.
The millionaire decided to leave behind a floral tribute in Sidmouth, where he had planned to retire.
Now the 153,000 bulbs planted across the town are finally beginning to bloom.
In 2007 Mr Owen, 69, was told he had weeks to live, and decided to leave his life savings of £2.3m to a Sidmouth-based voluntary countryside conservation society.
He contacted the Sid Vale Association (SVA) and told them he wished for his money to be used to "support local projects, which made use of voluntary labour, and in particular to sustain the ambience and way of life, recognised in Sidmouth and its surroundings".
Ed Harrison of the Sidmouth Civic Society said it was an "amazing surprise".
He said: "Every year it brings back happy memories of this man who did this amazing thing for the town."
Snowdrops, daffodils and crocus bulbs were amongst the 153,000 flowers worth £166,000 planted at over 50 sites.
The daffodils were planted on Peak Hill in Sidmouth, and one walker in the area, Julie Hudson, said: "The daffodils are a beautiful golden light in the spring after a dark long winter.
"It's about future hope and allowing new growth it puts a spring in your step."
Who was Keith Owen?
Mr Owen died on 3 December, 2007 in the Victoria Hospital, Sidmouth.
The millionaire was born in 1938 in nearby Totnes, and went to school at Montpelier Preparatory School, Paignton.
He married in 1970 but they separated after few years and he had no children.
In 1976, after 20 years of RAF service, he retired with the rank of Squadron Leader and set up home in Ottawa, Canada.
