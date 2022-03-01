Devon and Cornwall donations pour in to support Ukraine
- Published
Donations have been pouring in across Devon and Cornwall as people support Ukrainian refugees.
In Newquay, Polish couple Jolanta and Tomasz Palonka began collecting items on Monday and said there had been significant support.
"The amount of stuff we have got already, I am overwhelmed and surprised," Mr Palonka explained.
He plans to deliver the donations himself close to the Ukrainian border in Poland.
The lorry driver, who has been living in the South West for three years, said he had originally planned to take a car but since seeing the number of donations he is now looking at taking a lorry.
"It's going to be a long drive to get there and deliver it, we have to go through England, Belgium, Netherlands, Germany west to east and all of Poland, it's going to be a long trip."
The couple have been collecting items that have been specifically asked for including first aid kits, food, batteries and torches.
Jolanta said: "It's amazing, we never expected this response.
"English people, all the people in Cornwall are amazing, I am surprised how quickly the news is spreading."
Mrs Palonka said they were waiting to hear about any red tape at the border before they depart.
Donation collection sites have been popping up all over Devon and Cornwall since Russia invaded Ukraine.
Punk Against Poverty in Torquay has also been accepting donations including nappies and first aid kits.
In Honiton, Smileys Cafe has been helping Ukrainian lorry drivers.
"As they can't access their bank accounts we will give them free food, free drinks, anything they need really," staff member Ruth Osborne explained.
"We like to think if this happened to us somebody would do the same, its the small things that count."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.