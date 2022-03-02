Plymouth shooting: Law to ban shotguns in homes to be discussed
- Published
A new law that aims to ban the keeping of pump-action shotguns in homes is being discussed in Parliament later.
It follows a mass shooting in Keyham, Plymouth, in August, when a gunman shot and killed five people.
MP Luke Pollard will introduce the Firearms and Hate Crime Bill to Parliament later.
The bill will prohibit the keeping of pump-action firearms in homes, with exemptions for professional pest controllers and farmers.
On 12 August, Maxine Davison, 51, Stephen Washington, 59, Kate Shepherd, 66, Lee Martyn, 43 and three-year-old Sophie Martyn, were all killed by Jake Davison.
Davison then turned the gun on himself, taking his own life.
Mr Pollard, the MP for Plymouth Sutton and Devonport, said: "I want to see changes in gun laws informed by the evidence from the inquest and police investigations.
"I am presenting the first part of Keyham's Law with the hope that further measures can be proposed after careful consideration from these investigations.
"I promised the community in Keyham that the law around guns must change and my bill is the first step in our campaign to keep people safe," he said.
Mr Pollard added he "saw no reason" anyone would need a pump-action shotgun stored in their home.
'Guns are not toys'
Some of the families of the victims are expected to attend Parliament when Mr Pollard presents the bill, and will meet with Crime and Policing Minister, Kit Malthouse.
Laura Mervyn, Keyham resident and member of the Keyham Neighbourhood Watch, said the community had been "left in shock".
"Guns are not toys - they should not be treated as something cool.
"There should be real precautions in place to ensure people being given gun licenses are properly vetted.
"Changes to gun law need to include a focus on mental wellbeing and it should be reviewed regularly.
"No other community should have to suffer because a gun slips into the wrong hands."
Councillor for Devonport, Bill Stevens, said Mr Pollard's work to limit the use of guns has been "essential".
"There's no excuse for them to be kept by ordinary people at home and the sooner we have a common sense approach, the better.
"We all want to live safely and this step from Luke will a huge contribution to that.
"I hope those who lost loved ones in the horrific shooting will take some comfort that if this campaign succeeds, their losses will not have been in vain."
