Appeal after more than 20 sheep stolen from Devon farm
More than 20 sheep and one ram have been stolen from a farm near Tavistock.
The animals were taken from a fenced farm field in Milton Abbot between 9 and 11 February.
Police said 22 sheep and a Texel ram were likely to have been taken in a lorry or trailer unit, involving a team with at least one dog.
Older ewes were left behind in the field and police believe they were separated from the stolen sheep.
The force has described the theft as a "blatant crime" and has appealed for anyone with information to come forward.
