University of Exeter students help Ukrainian refugees
- Published
Ukrainian students at the University of Exeter are helping refugees fleeing the country.
Oleg Girnyk has been translating documents for those leaving Ukraine so they can enter other countries.
The 19-year-old is currently studying medical sciences and says Russian students in Exeter are standing in solidarity with Ukraine.
He said his friend, who is also Ukrainian, has flown out to the Polish border to assist.
Mr Girnyk said: "He [his friend] has accumulated a few vehicles to help people get from the border to larger cities all over Poland, to get shelter. He has accumulated funds to get food, fuel, clothes for the ones who have had to flee."
Mr Girnyk's family, like many others, have taken cover underground in the capital.
He said: "I am very grateful for the Russian students in Exeter.
"They are standing in solidarity with Ukraine, understanding that Putin's barbarism is not OK - it has to be stopped because they understand this is not only to the detriment of Ukraine, ultimately it is detrimental to Russia."
Artem Dubas, president of the University of Exeter's Ukrainian Society, said his mother was Russian and his father was Ukrainian.
"It is a very common thing. A lot of people in Ukraine have relatives in Russia and vice versa. Historically, we are like the same people.
"Some people argue that what is happening on Ukrainian territory now is like a genocide."
Sarah Browne taught at an international school in Kyiv for eight years.
She said: "I find it really difficult to think about children that I've taught because you don't want to think about it.
"We need to let people into this country and not just as agricultural workers,
"It's women coming with their children - they need shelter, but they will want to go back to Ukraine."
On Monday, Home Secretary Priti Patel said an extension of visa rules to "immediate family members" would allow Ukrainians to "seek sanctuary" in the UK.
