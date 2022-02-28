Exeter boy, 15, arrested on suspicion of arson
- Published
A 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of arson after a fire at the Toby Carvery in Middlemoor, Exeter on Sunday.
Devon and Cornwall Police were contacted by the fire service, who were tackling the fire within a laundry shed, after 18:00 GMT.
After reviewing CCTV footage police believe the fire was started deliberately.
The boy has since been released on police bail.
There were no injuries reported.
Eyewitness Evelyn Lee was staying in a hotel nearby and watched the fire unfold: "The staff tried to contain the fire but there was wood blowing out of the wooden shed.
"The hotel roof had caved in, therefore all of us staying had to urgently find elsewhere locally."
Ms Lee said the fire ceased by 19:35 GMT.
"The staff were brilliant and acted efficiently and organised and were walking around ticking off guests that were safely out of the property," she said.
Police requested anyone with information to get in contact, with inquiries still ongoing.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.