Devon and Cornwall vigils take place for victims of Ukraine invasion
- Published
Vigils and services for victims of the Ukraine invasion have been held in Devon and Cornwall.
Leader of Exeter City Council Phil Bialyk held a vigil of "solidarity" which filled Bedford Square in Princesshay.
"We hope that it will reach all people who wish for peace," said Mr Bialyk, who has family in Ukraine.
Services took place in Mylor, Cornwall, and at Plymouth Cathedral and a vigil took place outside Truro Cathedral.
Mr Bialyk said: "We have been in constant contact with our family in Ukraine, and all are safe for the moment.
"Many of us have families in Ukraine, and we are concerned about what is happening."
Speaking after the service at the cathedral, the Bishop of Plymouth said that there had been "terrible scenes" in Ukraine.
"This country has a very rich tradition of welcoming war refugees," the Right Reverend Mark O'Toole said.
"This is a different moment to any other form of people seeking to come to our country as migrants.
"These are people in desperate need fleeing from a warzone and I would urge our government to be as generous as we can be."
