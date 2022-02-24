Devon charity gets £20k to help people recovering from addiction
- Published
A charity has been awarded £20,000 to boost support for people recovering from addiction.
Rite to Freedom in Devon will use the funding to deliver increased access to digital and face-to-face support for those struggling with addiction.
The money, from Devon Communities Together, aims to reverse the decline in recovery services as a result of the pandemic, Rite to Freedom said.
Alcohol specific deaths increased by 20% by the end of 2020.
Rite to Freedom said stress and loneliness throughout the pandemic has had a huge impact on addiction and addiction recovery, with some people suffering damaging relapses.
Founder and creative director Caspar Walsh said: "...the money that we've been given is really going to help us support people to reconnect."
The charity works with people in recovery from all addictions, including drugs, alcohol, food, work, sex, love and gambling, offering opportunities for creativity, nature connection and mindfulness.
Filmmaking, scriptwriting, poetry and journaling are some of the creative events it hosts for participants.
"I'm just coming up to four years in recovery for drug and alcohol addiction and it really helps me to have a group of people to be out with," Laura said.
Steve, who has been in recovery for five years after battling with a crack cocaine, heroin and alcohol addiction, said he feels like he has got his life back.
"It's enabled me to have the freedom to live my life in my recovery the way I'd like," he said.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.