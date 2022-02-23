Plymouth Covid test staff 'given five days' notice' of closure
Staff at a coronavirus testing site have been given five days' notice that the centre is to close, a worker says.
Jamie King, who has been organising testing at the former Seaton Barracks in Plymouth, said: "The rug has just been pulled out from under us".
The move by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) follows an announcement that Covid-19 restrictions in England are to end on Thursday.
The agency confirmed this week that the centre would close on Friday.
The regional testing centre, off William Prance Road, which opened in April 2020, had about 170 staff, said Mr King.
"Last week we were told it was staying open until late March, which gave us time to prepare," he said.
"We were told [on Monday] things had changed, which gives five days for people to sort something out."
Workers had put themselves "on the line for an essential service", he said.
"There's no gratitude - the rug has just been pulled out from under us. It doesn't seem right."
A spokesperson for the UKHSA said: "I can now confirm that the Seaton Barracks site in Plymouth is closing on Friday, February 25, 2022."
It has been contacted for a response to Mr King's comments.
