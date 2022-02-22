Exeter City: Ex-football club boss Ivor Doble dies aged 96
The former chairman of Exeter City, Ivor Doble, has died at the age of 96.
He was a long-standing supporter of the Grecians and became chairman of the club in 1985, holding the position for 17 years.
Mr Doble started a jewellery business during World War Two and had a flagship store in the city's Sidwell Street, near the Grecians' home, St James Park. He continued to work into his 90s.
Exeter City said they passed on their "sincere condolences" to his family.
'Dedicated supporter'
Club president Julian Tagg said: "Many of our fans will have known Ivor personally.
"He always took the time to speak to supporters, and indeed, as chairman, was the face of our football club for many years."
Mr Doble was chairman during one of Exeter City's most successful periods on the pitch under the management of Terry Cooper, who led City to their only major title in the 1989/90 season, winning the Fourth Division.
Nick Hawker, chairman of the Exeter City Supporters Trust, said: "Ivor was first and foremost a dedicated supporter who became an influential chairman.
"Like many local people, I am saddened to hear of this news.
"He saw the club through some good times on the pitch, and also some very challenging times, but he will be remembered for his dedication and commitment to the club he loved."
