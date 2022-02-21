Supermarket vouchers for 19,000 Devon children over half-term
Almost 19,000 children in Devon have been sent supermarket vouchers for half-term in a bid to combat holiday hunger, a council has said.
The vouchers from Devon County Council are funded by the government.
The council said it had invested £4.7m of government funding on providing almost 140,000 supermarket vouchers for families over the past year.
Financial challenges for families could intensify in half-term due to increased food costs and reduced income, it said.
The vouchers, worth £15 per child, have been automatically sent to families of children currently receiving free school meals to help them buy food.
Roger Croad, council cabinet member for communities, said: "We are seeking ways to support people in Devon experiencing hardship, and I'm pleased that we are able to continue to provide families in Devon on low-incomes with this support for the February half-term and Easter holidays."
He said applications for free schools meals had "risen dramatically during the coronavirus pandemic" and more families in Devon were eligible than "ever before".
The councillor said nearly 17% of all school children in Devon had been sent the vouchers.
