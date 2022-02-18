Plymouth man jailed for shooting sister with bow and arrow
- Published
A 33-year-old man has been jailed for shooting his sister with a bow and arrow during a family row.
Scott Brown gave his sister and their mother money to see his son and collect his belongings from his ex-partner's home, Plymouth Crown Court heard.
A judge was told they instead went to the pub for a drink and Brown "lost the plot" before shooting his sister.
Brown, of Lorrimore Avenue, Plymouth, admitted unlawfully wounding his sister in November 2021.
Recorder Tim Kenefick sentenced him to 12 months, saying Brown had "lost the plot" and "fired or let loose the arrow", adding his actions were reckless rather than intentional.
Prosecutor Sally Daulton told the court it was accepted that what Brown had done was a "reckless act" but that he had fired at his sister, causing her harm.
The court heard the arrow went through his sister's calf but when police and ambulance arrived, the family initially lied that it was an accident and happened during target practice in the garden.
She needed surgery to stitch the entry and exit wound to her leg.
Defence barrister Ali Rafati said Brown was sorry for what he had done.
Brown was also ordered to comply with a five-year restraining order, banning him from seeing his sister or mother.
