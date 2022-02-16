Man airlifted to hospital after Axminster crash
- Published
A man was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Devon.
Emergency services were called to The Trafalgar Way, in Axminster, on Tuesday at 15:40 GMT after two vans collided.
One of the drivers, a man in his 60s and from Dorset, was seriously injured and taken to Plymouth's Derriford Hospital.
The road was closed for several hours after the crash between a Mercedes Sprinter and a Volkswagen Transporter.
The second driver, also in his 60s and from Dorset, was uninjured.
Police are appealing for witnesses and any dashcam footage of the crash.
