Yazzy Chamberlain has TikTok hit singing with her grandad
An 85-year-old grandad has become a TikTok sensation after singing with his granddaughter.
A recent video posted by songwriter Yazzy Chamberlain on the social media platform had 4.4 million views.
"Everyone just loves grandad on TikTok and it's so lovely", said the 22-year-old singer from North Devon.
John Tucker said singing with his granddaughter made him "feel very young" and he could not believe how well the videos had done.
The duo began singing together during lockdown when Mr Tucker's choir practice was cancelled.
Ms Chamberlain said: "In the last couple of years I discovered grandad could sing, which has been lovely to share with him.
"I'd hear this voice singing along from the corner and it was my grandad.
"All the comments are so lovely and it makes me feel even more grateful that I get to spend time with grandad, and that we get to sing together."
She said he knew the lyrics to one of her cover songs from his 30 years singing in a men's choir.
Mr Tucker said he "can't believe" the response they had to their singing videos.
He said: "From the day I was born I think I was in the choir.
"If I could see all the people who watched our video, I don't know what I'd do."
