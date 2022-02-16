Major fire breaks out at house in Aveton Gifford
- Published
A major blaze has broken out at a house, spreading to several outbuildings, oil drums and nearby cars.
Ten fire crews were called to the scene at Aveton Gifford, south Devon, at about 00:15 GMT.
Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said the fire was fanned by strong winds, hindering the progress of the crews.
It is not yet known if anyone has been injured.
Police closed the A379 between Aveton Gifford and Modbury.
A nearby swimming pool was used as a water source, the fire service added.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.