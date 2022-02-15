Plymouth bus routes changed after three vehicle attacks
A bus company is withdrawing all evening services through part of Plymouth following attacks on three of its vehicles in the last week.
Plymouth Citybus said it is redirecting all buses that go through Granby Way in Devonport, after 17:00 GMT.
The company said windows on three buses have been smashed by people throwing objects in that area.
Mark Collins, head of commercial and marketing, said "the safety of our passengers is our priority".
He added: "This continued damage to our buses means that safety is at risk. This has an impact on the rest of the city too - a damaged bus has to be taken off the road until it can be repaired, and it takes time for specialist glass panels to get to us.
"This means we have fewer buses out on the road, and we have to pay thousands of pounds in repairs - which is ultimately paid for by farepayers.
"We hope those responsible can see the impact they're having on the whole community."
All buses due to travel along Granby Way will be diverted in both directions along Albert Road, Devonport Road and Fore Street.
Anyone who wants to board from the Granby Way bus stop will need to go to the stop on Fore Street.
The company plans to review the situation again on Monday 21 February.
In October Plymouth Citybus also had to redirect some routes after repeated attacks on its vehicles in Devonport.
