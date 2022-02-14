Teenage Plymouth footballer named local legend
- Published
A 14-year-old footballer has been named Plymouth's local legend by the Premier League's flagship community programme.
Mia Endacott has won the accolade after being involved with Premier League (PL) Kicks for five years.
The recognition comes as the programme celebrates 15 years of working in communities across England.
Mia has won the award for her football ability, but also her willingness to help others, and said she was "shocked".
She is currently part of the England Under-15s squad.
Daniel Hart, head of community engagement at Argyle Community Trust, said: "Not only is Mia really doing well as a footballer and going through the talent pathway, she's also a really great person and role model to young females who would like to play the game, and also be involved in sport and just getting active.
"She gets young people to come to the sessions, she is always proactive within the sessions and leading parts of them as well.
"So she has been a real shining light for us and our sessions and should be proud of herself."
PL Kicks started in 2006 and uses football and sports participation to help youngsters.
Across England, it says 175,000 young people will have engaged in the programme between 2019 and 2022.
Other clubs and cities will be announcing local legends as part of the 15th anniversary celebrations.
Mia said: "I knew that I was helping younger girls get involved in football but I didn't know I would get recognised.
"It is really nice because I come to the sessions, can help the younger girls, there's no pressure whatsoever."
As part of the award, organisers have made a poster featuring Mia in the style of a giant football album sticker.
She said: "I used to collect them when I was younger in primary school I used to have massive tins of them, magazines full.
"So to see my face on one of them is really weird."
