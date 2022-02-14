Bickleigh Bridge to close for vehicle crash repair work
A bridge that was damaged in a crash will be closed for repairs.
Bickleigh Bridge, on the A396 in Devon, will close on 21 and 22 February.
Repairs will focus on the bridge's retaining walls and tree debris will also be removed from around the pillars.
Councillor Stuart Hughes, cabinet member for highway management, said: "It's unfortunate that we're having to repair vehicle damage to the bridge again."
The bridge was damaged in a crash at the end of 2021, and earlier in the year when a lorry hit the structure.
Mr Hughes said: "Every effort is being made to minimise disruption while carrying out this work, which is why it's been timed for only a couple of days of the half term holiday."
Signed diversions will be in place via the A3072, A377 and A396.
