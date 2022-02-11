Torquay's Grand Hotel: Two treated for smoke inhalation in fire
Two people have been treated for smoke inhalation as firefighters tackled a blaze at a Victorian hotel in Devon.
The Grand Hotel in Torquay was evacuated after reports of smoke rising from the basement spa.
Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said firefighters were called to the hotel just before 10:00 GMT.
At its peak, six fire crews were called to the hotel. Firefighters remain at the scene damping it down.
