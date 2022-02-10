Man, 25, denies murder of woman in Helston
A 25-year-old man from Cornwall has denied murdering a 62-year-old woman at a property in Cornwall.
Cameron Dancey-Stevenson pleaded not guilty to the murder of Alison Stevenson.
Ms Stevenson's body was found at an address at Meneage Road in Helston on 25 May 2021.
Mr Dancey-Stevenson, from Helston, appeared at Truro Crown Court on Thursday via a video link from Langdon Hospital in Dawlish.
He is due to appear before the court for trial in early May.
