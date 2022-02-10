Paignton Zoo plants trees for Queen's Platinum Jubilee
- Published
A zoo has planted 29 trees to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
Paignton Zoo said the trees would symbolise Her Majesty's 70 years of service by honouring her in a "unique and sustainable way".
The Queen's Green Canopy (QGC) initiative encourages people to plant a tree for the jubilee.
Catherine Mortimer, deputy curator of botanics at the zoo in Devon, said the attraction was "delighted to be involved".
She said: "The trees will serve as a visual token of our appreciation for the Queen and will also create new habitats for our native species including birds, bees and insects.
"What better way to honour the Queen's legacy than to help provide a better future for our local wildlife."
The trees planted include whitebeam, wild cherry, and lime.
The zoo said the trees would honour the Queen's leadership and symbolise the zoo moving forward from the pandemic by "putting down meaningful roots for the future".
