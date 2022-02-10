Teignmouth bridge closed after defect found
A defect has been found in the lifting chamber on a bridge in Teignmouth following a recent inspection.
It is a legal requirement for the bridge to be in good working order should it need to be lifted for vessels to sail through.
Devon County Council confirmed work to rectify the defect would take place from Monday 21 to Friday 25 February.
Its annual maintenance, which was meant to take place in October, will now be delayed until further notice.
It was rescheduled due to conflicting with roadworks on the A380.
'Apologise for inconvenience'
The council said work would consist of repairs to where the lifting span and the fixed section of the bridge meet and further investigation of the defect.
Devon County Council's cabinet member for highways management, councillor Stuart Hughes said: "We apologise for the inconvenience, however the work has to be done.
"Pedestrians will still be able to use the bridge, and we hope to open it to traffic at the end of each working day, but this will depend on the extent of the repairs needed."
The maintenance teams will use the closure as an opportunity to also clean the gullies.
Traffic lights will be in place when the closure is not required and diversion signs will be in place.
