Van gets stuck under car park canopy in Exeter
- Published
A van driver needed the help of the fire service after taking the canopy off the entrance to a car park.
The driver had tried to get under the tiled canopy when it got lodged on top of the van he had hired to help his son move house.
An Exeter fire crew said no-one was injured in the incident at Steeple Drive in Alphington, Exeter.
Supports were placed around the van to make it safe before the canopy could be removed at a later date.
Stephen Taylor, site manager, said: "There was a gentleman moving his son in today and he had to hire a van.
"He thought he was going to clear the canopy but because the driveway cambers up he got the first part of the van in and then got stuck.
"I got a phone call to help but when I came round the corner I didn't expect it to be like that."
