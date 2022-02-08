Plymouth campaign targets people who view indecent images
- Published
People who view sexual images of children online are being targeted in a campaign to curb the illegal practice.
Stop It Now! in Plymouth aims to educate those worried about their own sexual thoughts, feelings and behaviour towards children.
In 2021, more than 3,100 Devon people sought help via the campaign's confidential hotline or website.
Devon and Cornwall Police investigated 431 cases of indecent images of children in the same year.
The impact of this type of crime can be "traumatic and life-changing", not only for the victims "but also for the families and loved ones of perpetrators", said Supt Jennifer Bristow of Devon and Cornwall Police.
She urged people who were looking at this kind of material to seek help on the free and confidential helpline 0808 1000 900 and the Stop It Now! website.
The website has material which can help people "understand what triggers their illegal behaviour and get support they need to tackle illegal behaviour", said Supt Bristow.
"It is important to understand that every image features a victim or victims experiencing sexual assault or abuse," she said.
"We are working hard to keep children safe from abuse and exploitation and we ask that any person who is struggling with inappropriate thoughts towards children reach out ... for support."
The campaign in Plymouth features a series of short clips which will be shared across social media and targeted advertising.
Plymouth City Council is backing the campaign which is part of the city's Safer Streets initiative to address violence against women and girls.
