Barnstaple £11m regeneration public consultation
- Published
Views are being sought on plans for multimillion-pound improvements to a coastal town in north Devon.
About £11m will be spent on four separate projects to revamp Barnstaple, including "reinventing and diversifying" the Pannier Market and pedestrianising some areas.
North Devon Council wants people living in the area to give their views on the plans through a public consultation.
It is hoped the work will be finished by March 2024.
A council spokesperson said the projects "aim to improve the community's experience of the town, drive growth and ensure future sustainability".
They said ideas for the market could include holding events and a community space to "maximise its potential".
The work is to be funded by a £6.5m allocation from the government's future high streets fund (FHSF) programme, with £4.4m match funding from North Devon Council.
