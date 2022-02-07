Ivybridge man drowned trying to save stepdaughter
A man who could not swim drowned after he jumped into a river to rescue his stepdaughter, an inquest has heard.
Reza Zolali, 30, got into trouble in a deep pool of water in the River Erme near Ivybridge in Devon in June 2021.
His stepdaughter scrambled to safety and raised the alarm before he was dragged from the water by members of the public.
Senior Plymouth Coroner Ian Arrow recorded a verdict of accidental death.
Deceptively deep
The inquest in Plymouth heard that Mr Zolali, from Ivybridge, had been walking with his stepdaughter and her younger brother when he jumped into the water to assist his stepdaughter who had got into difficulties.
Mr Zolali had been in the water for about 20 minutes before he was dragged out.
One of the rescuers, Jackie Winterburn, said: "What happened was tragic.
"Everyone who helped was brilliant. The little boy and girl deserve some praise for being so calm too."
Det Con Rachel Walke said the pool, a popular swimming area, was deceptively deep and there were no life belts at the location.
Mr Zolali was a fit and healthy man who tried to get the girl out of the water and got into trouble himself and drowned said the coroner.
Mr Zolali's partner, mother-of-three Kaylie McGrath, said after the incident: "He was such a kind, caring person.
"He was helping out at the foodbank, he went to church on Sundays, he was such a kind person he did not deserve to die."
