Thousands of Plymouth Argyle fans head to Chelsea game
- Published
Thousands of Plymouth Argyle fans have made a trip to London as the Pilgrims face Chelsea in the fourth round of the FA Cup.
About 6,000 away tickets for Argyle sold out for the match against the European champions at Stamford Bridge.
Fans from Devon and Cornwall are among those who travelled for what has been called a "once-in-a-lifetime" game.
Argyle manager Steven Schumacher said the team would have to be at their "very, very best" to win.
He added: "We'll go there and try and enjoy ourselves and put on a performance that can make our fans proud."
Tristan James, an Argyle fan from Truro, said it was a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity".
He said: "I know that sounds really drastic, but it really is.
"To be drawn against top four Premiership side and European champions; I just don't see that happening again to Argyle."
Ray Stidwell, of the Argyle Supporters' Trust, who has followed the the team since the 1960s, said: "With the team spirit they show and skill we can often show, we can beat the best."
And listen to commentary from BBC Radio Devon here.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.