Plymouth care provider to take over GP services
- Published
Health and care provider Livewell Southwest will take over the Plymouth Mayflower Medical Group from April.
The Mayflower Group runs five GP surgeries in Plymouth, providing services for nearly 40,000 people.
The group said the transition should not cause any disruption to staff or patients.
Director of Commissioning at NHS Devon Clinical Commissioning Group Jo Turl said she was happy the future of the GP service has been secured.
She said: "Livewell Southwest already provide a wide range of health and care services in Plymouth and are well-placed to provide the support needed at Mayflower until a longer-term solution is in place.
"We are working closely with Livewell Southwest and the current provider to ensure a smooth transition in the handover, with minimal disruption to patients and staff."
