Torrington landslip work continues as A386 remains closed
- Published
Work to stabilise a rock face continues after a landslip blocked a road a week ago.
The A386 at Torrington is still closed in both directions after the bank gave way on 27 January.
The "risk of rock fall" meant the road could not yet be reopened to vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists, Devon County Council said.
Diversions are in place at Orford Mill and the footpath along the lower Rolle Road is open, the council said.
Following the landslip, a spokesman for Devon County Council said: "While there's potential risk of further landslips onto the road, it would be unsafe for the road to be open."
He said highways and geotechnical engineers would inspect unstable rock face by clearing plants and using specialist roped access work.
