Levelling up 'ground-breaking opportunity' for Devon says council leader
- Published
Devon, Torbay and Plymouth have been given a "ground-breaking opportunity" as one of nine areas invited to take part in the government's "levelling up" programme, a council leader said.
The County Deal for the three areas would focus on economic and social priorities, if successful.
Conservative leader of Devon County Council, John Hart, said they wanted to "end deep-rooted inequalities".
A devolution deal for Devon has been agreed in principle.
This would involve Devon County Council, Plymouth City Council and Torbay Council working together, and they hope local councils will be provided with extra powers and influence to improve the communities they serve.
Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove unveiled the Conservative government's strategy earlier, which will look to close the gap between rich and poor parts of the UK.
Labour criticised the plans, saying they contained no new money and little fresh thinking.
Mr Hart said the three local authorities were eager to "end deep-rooted inequalities in our cities, towns, rural and coastal communities, and fulfil the huge potential for clean economic growth".
"This is a ground-breaking opportunity" to do what is "right for all our communities", he said.
The Conservative leader of Plymouth City Council, Nick Kelly, said "devolving funding and power" to local councils was "the right thing to do".
The partnership between the three councils in Devon would "act as a stimulus" to deliver more jobs, drive the local economy and improve transport, he said.
The authorities have identified various elements to tackle including skills and training, affordable housing, digital connectivity, and health and social care - and have also decided not to bring back elected mayors.
"Whilst we are at the very early stage of these negotiations, we expect that a County Deal will enable us to tackle the challenges that Torbay faces including our housing crisis, climate change and the need for better paid jobs for local people," said the Liberal Democrat leader of Torbay Council, Steve Darling.
