'Talking helps us acknowledge feelings'
A former police officer diagnosed with PTSD after an accident is encouraging people to talk about mental health.
Andy Elliott, 47, from Exeter, Devon, said mental health issues have a habit of "boiling over at moments when we need to have resilience and control" and talking helped.
He was speaking out to mark Time to Talk Day on Thursday, which encourages conversations about mental health.
He was diagnosed with PTSD after a serious cycling accident in 2017.
A former response sergeant, Mr Elliott now works for the surf therapy charity Surfwell.
He said: "Talking was just a way of acknowledging my state, allowing me to accept a mental injury.
"The problem with the stigma that has historically been attached to mental health issues and is still prevalent is that it encourages this suppression, which in turn means that the stress and anxiety has a habit of boiling over at moments when we need to have resilience and control.
"Talking helps us acknowledge feelings without being overwhelmed by them."
Time to Talk Day 2022 is run by Mind and Rethink Mental Illness in England.
It is about creating supportive communities by having conversations with family, friends, or colleagues about mental health, the campaign said.
