Convicted murderer supplied drug to Dartmoor Prison inmates
A man in prison for murder supplied fellow inmates with psychoactive drug Spice and phones, a court has heard.
Craig Rouget, from Guernsey, controlled the supply of the Class B drug and mobile phones on his wing while serving a life sentence in Dartmoor Prison.
His girlfriend helped him to smuggle the drugs into jail, soaked in sheets of paper, Plymouth Crown Court heard.
Judge Robert Linford sentenced Rouget, 33, to two years and 10 months for the "extremely serious offence".
"Such contraband leads to disorder and criminality in prisons," he said.
His girlfriend, Katie Hayes from Hayle, Cornwall, who works as a carer, was jailed for 12 months, suspended for two years, as she played a lesser role and was ordered to carry out 180 hours unpaid work.
They both admitted conspiracy with others to supply a Class B drug and mobile phones into prison between January 2019 and March 2020 and Rouget also pleaded guilty to possessing a phone in Dartmoor in September 2019.
Vulnerable young woman
Between January and March 2020, Hayes called Rouget 1,407 times and he called her 500 times in the same period, the court heard.
Judge Linford was told Rouget said he should never have taken advantage of Hayes and he was sorry for using her.
The 29-year-old was a "scared" and "vulnerable" young woman, the court heard.
Police experts said Spice is worth up to £400 per A4 sheet and mobile phones worth £25 can change hands for up to £600 in jail.
The drug can cause death, violence, bullying, self harm and other health issues, the court heard.
Rouget from Guernsey was jailed for life for murdering 21-year-old James Dean in St Peter Port in 2006.
His parole hearing scheduled for this summer has been deferred due to this case, the court heard.
