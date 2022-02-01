UK's first energy efficient leisure centre to open in Exeter
A £44 million leisure centre, designed to be the most energy efficient in the country, is set to open in Exeter.
St Sidwell's Point is the first leisure centre in the UK to be built to the energy efficient Passivhaus standard.
The building at Exeter's former bus station will be airtight and deliver at least a 70% energy saving, officials said.
Exeter City Council said it would be a step forward to achieving its goal of net zero carbon emissions by 2030.
Passivhaus developments are built with high levels of insulation, triple glazing and using heat from objects and people inside the building.
The leisure centre is set to open this spring and will feature an eight-lane, 25-metre main pool and four-lane, 20-metre learner pool.
There will also be a gym with 100 different fitness machines, fitness studios and luxury spa facilities.
Portfolio holder for leisure, Councillor Duncan Wood said the council-funded project was within budget.
He said: "Both the running costs and the build of this centre are not linked to the [council tax] rates people pay.
"The leisure service itself has to pay for itself."
Mr Wood added St Sidwell's Point was an "absolutely jaw-dropping building."
"It's not too much to say it's the best you can get," he added.
The council said the annual energy savings would offset the extra building costs.
