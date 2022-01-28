Devon lorry crash leaves man in hospital with serious injuries
A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a lorry crash in Devon.
The 49-year-old driver was involved in the crash on Friday morning on the A3124 at Post Box Cross, Bondleigh Moor, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
Officers were called at about 09:00 GMT to reports of the incident involving a white Volvo heavy goods vehicle.
The man was taken to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth for treatment, officers said.
The air ambulance, as well as local ambulance and fire services attended the scene of the crash.
The road was closed for about seven hours while officers investigated and to allow the recovery of the vehicle, officers said.
Police have appealed for witnesses, particularly anyone with dashcam footage of the crash or the lorry, to get in touch.
