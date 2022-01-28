Lighthouse lantern worth £1m stolen from north Devon
- Published
A 19th Century lighthouse lantern worth about £1m was stolen from a storage facility, police said.
The lantern, made of 12 separate brass frames and sections of curved cut glass, weighs more than two tonnes.
The theft has been linked to a series of high-value burglaries in Ilfracombe and Woolacombe in north Devon.
A man in his 30s, from the West Midlands, is in custody after being arrested on suspicion of burglary as part of the investigation.
The lantern was taken from the Qubik Space storage facility at Mullacott near Ilfracombe on Monday, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
'Historical significance'
Before it was dismantled for storage, it was thought to be the only lantern of its type still being used.
Det Insp Praveen Naidoo said: "The break-in at the storage facility was one of a number of high-value burglaries and break-ins in the area that we believe are all connected.
"One of the items stolen in the burglary is of particular historical significance, being a lighthouse lantern dating back to the mid to late 1800s and is valued close to £1m."
Several other items in containers were also stolen, including a marine inboard motor, fishing tackle and power tools.
Police said there were reports of locks cut on several motorcycles at a businesses in Woolacombe on Tuesday but nothing was stolen.
On Tuesday, there were also reports of vehicle thefts in the Springfield Road and Watermouth Castle areas of Ilfracombe, and stolen tools from the Watermouth Inn.
A marine engine, a bicycle and other items were taken from the Lee Memorial Hall, police said.
Det Insp Naidoo called for anyone who could help locate the stolen items to contact police, adding the officers were working with neighbouring forces as part of their investigation.
