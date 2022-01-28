Torrington road to remain closed after landslip
- Published
A road closure following a landslip will remain in place over concern about unstable rocks.
The A386 at Torrington was closed in both directions following the landslip on Thursday.
Devon County Council said geotechnical experts have visited the site and are concerned about the amount of rock still on the high bank.
It added that the rock has become unstable and "may yet continue to fall onto the road".
Diversions are in place as the A386 has been closed at Orford Mill while highways and geotechnical engineers assess and make the area safe.
A spokesman for Devon County Council said: "It's too soon to say how long the road will remain closed, but clearly while there's potential risk of further landslips onto the road, it would be unsafe for the road to be open.
"We'll continue to assess and address the safety issues, and we'll report progress as soon as we know more."
He added that the next step would be to undertake a close inspection of the upper part of the unstable rock face.
The work would require vegetation clearance and specialist roped access work, which the council said it was organising as soon as possible.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.