Holocaust Memorial Day: Tree plantings mark anniversary
- Published
Two trees have been planted in Devon to mark the 80th anniversary of Holocaust Memorial Day.
The planting ceremony saw families of Holocaust survivors come together to honour the refugees who escaped Nazi Europe.
It is an initiative launched by the Association of Jewish Refugees (AJR), which is planting 80 oak trees across the UK.
The two trees were planted in Orchard Manor School and on Plymouth Hoe.
The AJR provides social and welfare services to Holocaust refugees and survivors in the UK.
Rachel Schaufeld planted an oak tree in the grounds of Orchard Manor School as a tribute to her father Avram.
Mr Shaufeld, originally from Poland, escaped from a concentration camp and relocated to England with his wife Vera, who sponsored the tree.
Rachael, joined by her daughter Jackie for the ceremony, said: "My father was a mighty oak, and here today I have seen strength, resilience and an atmosphere of hope."
Prof Frank Land's grandparents died in a concentration camp, but his parents survived and escaped to the UK.
The professor, from Totnes, was joined by his two daughters to plant a tree in their honour on Plymouth Hoe.
He said: "I wanted the tree to go up into a better world."
