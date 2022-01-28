Agatha Christie sculpture artist Elisabeth Hadley announced
An artist has been chosen to create a sculpture of the crime author Agatha Christie in her home town.
Elisabeth Hadley from Brixham won a public vote to make a permanent tribute in Torquay, Devon to "one of its most famous daughters, Dame Agatha Christie", the council said.
The bronze creation of the author sitting on a bench with her dog will stand in The Strand as part of regeneration works.
It will be unveiled later in 2022.
Christie is the world's best-selling novelist and many of her works - such as Murder on the Orient Express - have been turned into films and television series.
A spokesperson for Torbay Council said the public art would show Christie "sitting on a bench, thoughtfully contemplating her next great work, or otherwise admiring the surroundings she was so passionate about".
Christie was born in Torquay in 1890 and remained on the English Riviera for much of her life, with many of her books being set locally or inspired by the surrounding Devon scenery.
The commission is part of Torbay Council's £2.2m regeneration works to enhance the town centre, which will take place after £21.9m was secured from the Towns Fund.
Cllr Swithin Long, cabinet member for economic regeneration, tourism and housing said: "Agatha Christie is well known around the world, with many people visiting Torbay each year to learn about what inspired her work.
"The new sculpture will capture that essence perfectly and really complement the new look Strand."
Elisabeth Hadley said she was "thrilled" to have been chosen and that it was "wonderful that so many people loved her design".
Ms Hadley secured 55% of the vote after a total of five artists were shortlisted in September 2021.
