Police probe string of high-value burglaries in Devon
- Published
Police believe a string of burglaries in Devon were all being carried out by a gang from outside the area.
"Numerous containers" at a self-storage facility in Mullacott, near Ilfracombe, were broken into on Monday.
Vehicles, tools, a marine engine and a bicycle were stolen from various locations in Ilfracombe on Tuesday.
Sgt Dave Thubron said: "We are currently investigating a number of high-value burglaries and break-ins in the area we believe are all connected.
"We will be working with neighbouring forces as we do believe that those responsible may have travelled into north Devon from outside the force area."
Sgt Thubron said high-value items including a marine inboard motor and a lighthouse light were stolen from units at the Qubik Space self-storage facility on Monday.
He said vehicles were stolen in the Springfield Road and Watermouth Castle areas of Ilfracombe on Tuesday along with tools stolen from the Watermouth Inn and a marine engine taken in a break-in at the Lee Memorial Hall.
Sgt Thubron said: "It is vital that anyone with any information that could assist us with our investigation contacts us immediately.
"We would especially like to hear from anyone who lives near any of the above locations and who may have CCTV or dashcam footage that could be of use."
Anybody with any information is asked to contact the police by calling 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers.
